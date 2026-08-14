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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/14/26: Lauri Shillings, Governor Mike Braun

Tony Katz: Libertarian Lauri Shillings run for Secretary of State, Governor Mike Braun joins to discuss the Statewide Emergency, The Godfather

Published on August 14, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Libertarian Lauri Shillings joins to talk about why she’s running for Secretary of State. 

Governor Mike Braun joins to discuss the Statewide Disaster Emergency

We won’t know the extent of the storm damage until the state begins to dry out. 

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Godfather

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