Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/14/26: Lauri Shillings, Governor Mike Braun
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Libertarian Lauri Shillings joins to talk about why she’s running for Secretary of State.
Governor Mike Braun joins to discuss the Statewide Disaster Emergency
We won’t know the extent of the storm damage until the state begins to dry out.
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