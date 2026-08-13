Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/13/26: Tren de Aragua, Karoline Leavitt
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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The weather has been crazy
Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist
Karoline Leavitt leaving WH Press Secretary post
Brett Baier lays down the data regarding oil flows and supply
Seven Mary Three – Cumbersome, and Tony’s history with the song.
Seriously, what’s going on with the Bears?
Are Greg Ballard and Beau Bayh trying to avoid the show?
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