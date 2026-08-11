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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/11/26: Indy Wheel Tax, Ballard

Tony Katz: Indy Wheel Tax increases, Trump switched planes in Turkey, Toot a Loop? Ballard finally admits the obvious

Published on August 11, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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So when do the roads get better?

Purdue to acquire Vonnegut museum

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    President Donald Trump secretly switched planes using an airport catering truck to escape a credible Iranian missile threat

Today on the Marketplace:    Toot a Loop?

Ballard finally admits that boys should not be in girls sports or their locker rooms. 

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