Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/11/26: Indy Wheel Tax, Ballard
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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So when do the roads get better?
Purdue to acquire Vonnegut museum
Today’s Popcorn Moment: President Donald Trump secretly switched planes using an airport catering truck to escape a credible Iranian missile threat
Today on the Marketplace: Toot a Loop?
Ballard finally admits that boys should not be in girls sports or their locker rooms.
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