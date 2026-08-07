Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/7/26: Fauci, Burritos
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Fauci referred to the DOJ
How the right is mishandling the burrito debate
Markets and fed rates
What’s that TV Theme Song? Film Friday – Percy Faith – Theme From A Summer Place – Animal House
More from WIBC 93.1 FM