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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/7/26: Fauci, Burritos

Tony Katz: Fauci referred to the DOJ, How the right is bungling the great burrito debate, Markets and fed rates, Animal House

Published on August 7, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Fauci referred to the DOJ

How the right is mishandling the burrito debate

Markets and fed rates

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – Percy Faith – Theme From A Summer PlaceAnimal House

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