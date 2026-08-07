Man Catches Shoe Mid-Air on Roller Coaster!

We all remember the infamous 1999 incident when Fabio broke his nose after a wild goose smashed into his face on a roller coaster. Now imagine that—but with a shoe and a lot less blood.

A man riding a roller coaster caught a shoe that flew straight at him, held onto it, and then returned it to its owner!

The man was riding the Goliath coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia when, all of a sudden, a white sneaker came flying directly toward him. A passenger near the front had lost their shoe while the coaster was barreling along at 70 mph. Thanks to some cat-like reflexes, the man caught the shoe mid-air!

He was just as impressed with himself as the internet was. Better yet, he captured the entire moment on video with his Meta glasses.

“I caught the shoe! Woohoo!”

At the end of the ride, the sneaker-saving hero returned the shoe to its rightful owner—a modern-day Prince Charming.

While impressed with the catch, Hammer and Nigel both agree they wouldn’t give the shoe back. In fact, Nigel rather sue somebody…

Listen to the guys react to the unbelievable catch, plus they take a moment to recognize “great moments in shoe throwing history!”