Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/6/26: Trump economy, Galaga, Fetterman
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Indianapolis City-County Council wants to override Hogsett’s wheel tax veto
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Today’s Popcorn Moment: Trump should not be bragging about our economy. It could be better.
Trump still agile
Today on the Marketplace: Galaga
Fetterman: Bernie’s not flipping seats. He is helping install volatile and dangerous kinds of candidates
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