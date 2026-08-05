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Notre Dame Enters Fall Camp with More to Prove

Notre Dame’s offseason testing numbers showed measurable gains in size, strength, and explosiveness.

Published on August 5, 2026
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A man in a white polo shirt stands at a podium with the University of Notre Dame logo, speaking into a microphone in front of a backdrop featuring the Notre Dame logo and Under Armour branding.
Source: Len Clark / Len Clark

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame opens fall camp Thursday with something it has not enjoyed in several years: a roster shaped by experience, a returning starting quarterback and continuity across all three coordinator positions.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman believes those advantages matter. They have given the Irish a firmer starting point than the one they stood on last August. But with Wisconsin waiting at Lambeau Field on September 6th, Freeman has been clear that a stronger foundation is only a beginning and not a guarantee.

“The foundation is higher, but we’ve got a tremendous amount of work and not a lot of time to get that foundation to where we need it for September 6th,” Freeman said.

A roster that is bigger, stronger and more prepared

Notre Dame’s offseason testing numbers showed measurable gains in size, strength, and explosiveness. Freeman credited both the sports performance staff and the players’ approach during a longer offseason window.

But the physical improvements are only part of the story. The Irish return all three coordinators, starting quarterback CJ Carr and a significant portion of last season’s production. That continuity allows Notre Dame to spend less time installing schemes and more time refining them, a luxury Freeman did not have last year.

“With returning all three coordinators, with returning a starting quarterback, with so much experience and production returning, you’re farther ahead schematically,” Freeman said.

Carr’s presence changes everything

Carr’s return is the most obvious difference between this camp and last year’s. Instead of splitting first‑team reps in a quarterback competition, he enters camp as the established starter. His focus now shifts to timing, defensive recognition and elevating the offense’s consistency.

Freeman described Carr as “almost like a version of a coordinator on the field.”

Once sideline communication ends, Carr must diagnose the defense and make the necessary adjustments. Freeman said the quarterback’s ability to avoid negative plays, not just create highlights, will be one of the defining factors of Notre Dame’s offense.

“To keep our offense out of negative plays and have a quarterback that can see it because he’s prepared, he’s intelligent, he has experience and that is an X factor,” Freeman said.

Carr also organized offseason throwing sessions with receivers and tight ends, including workouts during the team’s break. His leadership has already shaped the offense’s rhythm.

Behind him, the backup competition remains open. Blake Hebert and Noah Grubbs will split second‑ and third‑team reps, while freshman Teddy Jarrard continues learning the system. Freeman said Notre Dame must select a backup for the opener, though that decision may evolve as the season progresses.

Depth remains the defining question

Several critical position battles will unfold over the next month.

Notre Dame must identify its best five offensive linemen, establish a six‑ or seven‑player receiving rotation and determine which defensive ends can support the primary group. The Irish must also decide how to deploy a deep and versatile secondary.

Jordan Faison brings experience at receiver, while Jaden Greathouse has been productive when healthy. Freeman praised Micah Gilbert’s offseason and said multiple receivers will work at different positions to maximize flexibility.

The goal is not simply to produce a depth chart. Notre Dame must learn which combinations work, which reserves can be trusted and how many players can contribute meaningful snaps in September and beyond. Injuries, special‑teams roles and situational packages will require more than just the starters.

September remains the proving ground

Freeman acknowledged that early‑season inconsistency has been a recurring issue during his tenure. Correcting it required Notre Dame to evaluate its entire offseason operation, not search for a quick fix during camp.

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“It’s a January‑through‑August issue,” Freeman said. “It’s how you evaluate everything you’re doing from the minute the last game ends to the minute the first game begins.”

Notre Dame adjusted parts of its practice schedule, meeting structure, spring preparation and offseason activities. Whether those changes worked will not be known until the Irish play.
Freeman’s message entering camp will emphasize practicing with intensity while protecting the roster.

“We have to be a team that practices hard — extremely hard — but smart,” he said. “The standard of the way we practice can’t be lowered.”

The Irish also carry the disappointment of missing the College Football Playoff last season. Freeman said Notre Dame did not earn that opportunity and cannot allow future ambitions to distract from daily preparation.

“Stop worrying about the playoffs. Stop talking about it,” Freeman said. “Focus on what we have. Leave no doubt with what you’re guaranteed, and that’s this meeting, that’s this moment.”

A higher ceiling — and higher expectations

Notre Dame’s experience raises its potential, but it also raises expectations. Fall camp is not about determining whether the Irish have enough talent to contend. It is about proving they can turn that talent into discipline, depth and consistency, the traits required to win from opening night.

The foundation is higher. The shortcuts still do not exist.

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