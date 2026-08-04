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Former Indy Mayor Greg Ballard on the Lincoln Party

Ballard tells Jerry Lopez and Brian Alvey why he left the GOP and how the Lincoln Party aims to expand voter choice.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Indianapolis Reacts To Indiana's Controversial Religious Freedom Act
Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty

Former Indianapolis Mayor and Lincoln Party Secretary of State candidate Greg Ballard joined Jerry Lopez and Brian Alvey to discuss his vision for expanding voter choice and reforming Indiana’s political landscape. Ballard explained why he left the Republican Party to help launch the Lincoln Party, arguing that Indiana’s election laws create significant barriers for independent candidates and discourage meaningful competition.

During the conversation, Ballard outlined his belief that a viable third party could give Hoosier voters more choices in the general election while encouraging both major parties to move toward the political center. He also criticized what he described as the increasingly divisive nature of modern politics, saying voters are growing tired of partisan “gotcha” tactics and want leaders focused on solving problems instead.

Throughout the interview, Lopez and Alvey explored Ballard’s goals for the Lincoln Party, his campaign for Indiana Secretary of State, and his broader vision for creating a more competitive and representative electoral system for Hoosiers.

You can listen to the full interview here:

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