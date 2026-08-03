RFK Jr. challenges Dana Bash in contentious vaccine debate

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN host Dana Bash engaged in a heated exchange on State of the Union over rising measles cases, vaccine safety, and public health messaging. When asked whether he accepted responsibility for the increase in measles cases because of his long-standing vaccine skepticism, Kennedy rejected the premise, arguing the outbreak is part of a broader international trend and citing higher per-capita case rates in countries including Mexico, Canada, and England.

Pressed by Bash to directly encourage vaccination, Kennedy stated that parents should vaccinate their children against measles, saying the vaccine is effective in preventing about 97% of cases. The discussion later shifted to ongoing investigations into potential links between vaccines and autism, with Bash criticizing Kennedy for promoting ideas she argued contribute to vaccine hesitancy. Kennedy countered by accusing the media of failing to challenge public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic and questioned whether the government’s role is to reduce vaccine hesitancy or provide the public with truthful information.

Following the interview, CNN defended Bash’s reporting, saying she asked substantive questions and highlighting Kennedy’s public endorsement of measles vaccination during the exchange.

Jerry Lopez and Brian Alvey discuss: