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Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Speaks Out on His Criminal Conviction

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar recounts the case that resulted in his conviction and ongoing appeal.

Published on July 31, 2026
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A man in a suit standing in front of a building, speaking to reporters and being filmed.
Source: ABC24

In a candid interview with Jerry Lopez, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, a gynecological urologist, shared his account of the criminal case that led to convictions on dozens of charges.

Kumar argues the case was built on the government’s interpretation of medical billing and the use of a diagnostic device during hysteroscopy procedures, which prosecutors claimed were medically unnecessary and therefore fraudulent.

During the conversation, Kumar detailed how the allegations developed, his experience standing trial, and the impact the case has had on his career and personal life. He also discussed the unusual circumstances surrounding the trial, including his testimony in his own defense and his legal team’s reaction to the prosecution’s handling of the case.

Now serving a 20-year sentence while pursuing an appeal, Kumar maintains his innocence and says he will continue fighting the convictions. The interview offers listeners a firsthand look at a controversial case that raises questions about medical practice, prosecution, and the justice system.

You can listen to the full interview here:

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