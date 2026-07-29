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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/29/26: Mayor John Stehr, Paul – Fauci

Tony Katz: Iran "sneak" attack, Mayor John Stehr, Rand Paul opening remarks on Anthony Fauci, Dancing with the Stars

Published on July 29, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Iran “sneak” attack.

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr joins to discuss crime coming in from Marion County

John Stehr headshot
Source: (PHOTO: Friends of John Stehr) / (PHOTO: Friends of John Stehr)

Rand Paul opening remarks to Anthony Fauci

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Joe Jackson

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SONG: Steppin Out

ALBUM: Night and Day

YEAR: 1982

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Dancing with the Stars

Tony misses!

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