Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/29/26: Mayor John Stehr, Paul – Fauci
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Iran “sneak” attack.
Zionsville Mayor John Stehr joins to discuss crime coming in from Marion County
Rand Paul opening remarks to Anthony Fauci
ARTIST: Joe Jackson
SONG: Steppin Out
ALBUM: Night and Day
YEAR: 1982
What’s that TV Theme Song? Dancing with the Stars
Tony misses!
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