Squirrel On the Loose During MLB Game

SQUIRREL

Baseball fans arrived at Comerica Park for an All-American game of baseball and was treated to a bonus squirrel rodeo!

On Monday Night, during the Baltimore Orioles’ and the Detroit Tigers game a black squirrel decided it was their time to shine.

The squirrel had been spotted running around areas of the stadium during the game but come the sixth inning things got a little wild. The fuzzy tail fan raced up and down the warning track as the play continued. At one point the critter even passed a dove that was also hanging out on the warning track.

The real show started during the seventh inning stretch when a team of ground crew emerged to chase down the squirrel, who was now infield.

After several hilarious attempts, including Orioles outfielder Leody Taveras using his glove, the group finally scooped up the squirrel in a towel to escort him out.

The home plate umpire tried to give a quick shoutout to the grounds crew for their efforts, but the crowd only reacted with “boos.” The Tigers mascot even made a makeshift sign “free the squirrel.”

Who knew people would go nuts over a squirrel?!