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15 Most Popular IMAX Theaters in the World

With more than 50 million IMAX tickets sold worldwide every year, these theaters represent the very best the format has to offer. Here are 15 of the most famous and popular IMAX theaters in t.....

Published on July 27, 2026
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  • IMAX theaters have become bucket list destinations for movie fans globally.
  • Largest permanent IMAX screen is in Leonberg, Germany, measuring 127 ft wide and 68 ft tall.
  • Legendary IMAX theaters include BFI IMAX in London and TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
AMC Cinema
Source: picture alliance / Getty

There is something special about watching a movie in IMAX. Whether it is a massive screen, crystal clear laser projection, or booming surround sound, some IMAX theaters have become bucket list destinations for movie fans around the globe.

With more than 50 million IMAX tickets sold worldwide every year, these theaters represent the very best the format has to offer.

Here are 15 of the most famous and popular IMAX theaters in the world.

RELATED: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About IMAX

RELATED: Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time

RELATED: 10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Indianapolis’ IMAX Theater

1. Traumpalast Leonberg IMAX

Leonberg, Germany

Currently home to the largest permanent IMAX screen in the world, this theater has become a destination for movie lovers from across Europe. The massive screen measures nearly 127 feet wide and more than 68 feet tall.

2. IMAX Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia

Located inside Melbourne Museum, this legendary theater is one of the world’s premier IMAX destinations. It remains one of the largest true IMAX screens and is one of the few theaters capable of showing authentic 70mm IMAX film.

3. BFI IMAX

London, England

The United Kingdom’s largest cinema screen has welcomed an average of 300,000 visitors every year since opening in 1999. It regularly hosts blockbuster premieres and sells out for Christopher Nolan releases.

4. AMC Lincoln Square IMAX

New York City, New York

Often considered America’s most iconic IMAX theater, Lincoln Square is famous for its enormous screen and its ability to show 70mm IMAX films exactly as directors intended.

5. TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX

Hollywood, California

Few movie theaters are as legendary as the TCL Chinese Theatre. Combined with IMAX technology, it remains one of the world’s premier places to watch blockbuster premieres.

6. Universal Cinema AMC CityWalk IMAX

Orlando, Florida

Located next to Universal Orlando Resort, this theater consistently ranks among the busiest IMAX locations in North America thanks to tourists visiting year round.

7. Regal Irvine Spectrum IMAX

Irvine, California

A favorite among Southern California movie fans, this theater frequently sells out opening weekends for Marvel, Star Wars, and Christopher Nolan films.

8. Cinesphere IMAX

Toronto, Canada

The world’s very first permanent IMAX theater opened here in 1971. It remains one of the most historic cinemas in movie history.

9. Darling Harbour IMAX

Sydney, Australia

Following its major redevelopment, Sydney once again boasts one of the tallest IMAX screens in the world and has become a must visit destination for movie lovers.

10. Krungsri IMAX at ICONSIAM

Bangkok, Thailand

This state of the art theater is widely considered one of Asia’s finest IMAX experiences, combining luxury seating with one of the continent’s largest screens.

11. Wanda Cinema IMAX

Harbin, China

China has become IMAX’s biggest market, and Harbin is home to one of the country’s largest and most impressive IMAX auditoriums.

12. CGV Yongsan IMAX

Seoul, South Korea

Known for one of the tallest IMAX screens in Asia, this theater is famous for marathon movie events and blockbuster premieres.

13. Royal Cinemas IMAX

Pooler, Georgia

Just outside Savannah, this theater features one of America’s tallest IMAX screens and regularly attracts visitors from several neighboring states.

14. Indiana State Museum IMAX Theater

Indianapolis, Indiana

One of the Midwest’s premier IMAX destinations, this six story screen inside the Indiana State Museum has been entertaining Hoosiers for decades with Hollywood blockbusters, educational documentaries, and special events.

15. Airbus IMAX Theater

Chantilly, Virginia

Located inside the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar Hazy Center, this theater combines aviation history with one of America’s most immersive IMAX experiences.

Whether you’re watching the latest Marvel blockbuster, a Christopher Nolan epic, or the upcoming The Odyssey, these theaters offer some of the most unforgettable movie experiences anywhere in the world.

With IMAX breaking global box office records and expanding to more countries every year, there’s never been a better time to experience a film on the biggest screen possible.

15 Most Popular IMAX Theaters in the World was originally published on hot1009.com

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