Listen Live
Close
Trending
Corey Heim Wins Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Read Full Story →
News

Distracted and careless drivers remain a threat to other road users

Despite their dangers, many distracted and careless drivers still threaten road safety. Discover more about them, the risks they pose, and what victims can do.

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Distracted and careless drivers remain a threat to other road users
Pixabay.com royalty-free image #1610959, 'road, car, motion' uploaded by user Skitterphoto, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/road-car-motion-vehicle-auto-1610959/ on December 7th, 2020. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Distracted and careless drivers remain a major threat to other road users by triggering motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) that often lead to property damage, injuries, and even fatalities. They cause these tragedies for reasons like mobile phone use, inattention, or a lack of reasonable caution. 

Further underscoring the problem is that even with years of recorded history showing that distracted and careless driving injure and kill, many drivers still engage in these dangerous behaviors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) points out that distracted driving alone injured 315,167 people and took 3,208 lives in 2024.

Are the Terms Distracted and Careless Driving the Same?

No, they’re not identical, but they often overlap.

Distracted driving refers to any activity that takes a driver’s attention away from the road. Careless driving, on the other hand, means operating a vehicle without the due care and caution it deserves and requires. 

An example of an overlap is when a motorist receives a careless driving ticket due to driving distractions (e.g., texting or fiddling with stereo buttons). 

What Age Group Is Most Prone to Motor Vehicle Crashes? 

Teen drivers are the most prone to car accidents in the United States. 

According to the latest data from the IIHS published in June 2026 (Fatality Facts 2024, Teenagers), teenagers drive less than all other age groups except the oldest people. Their car crash and crash death numbers, however, are disproportionately high. Teen drivers aged 16 to 19 have a fatal crash rate (per mile driven) over three times the rate for drivers 20 and older. 

Teen drivers also face the highest risk for distracted and careless driving. As the nonprofit organization May Institute notes, teenage drivers have the highest proportion of distraction-related fatal accidents. 

How Dangerous Can Distracted and Careless Drivers Be to Other Road Users? 

Distracted and careless drivers remain a significant danger to road users because even though they know driving requires one’s full attention and focus, they wrongly believe they can multitask. They underestimate the extreme risks of visual, manual, and cognitive distractions, causing them to make careless decisions. 

Triggering Motor Vehicle Collisions

Many accidents result from one or more motorists failing to obey traffic laws or being careless, as noted by this guide exploring and explaining the common causes of car accidents in Montgomery, AL. 

Unfortunately, driving isn’t safe to multitask with another, as it’s too complex and precise a task that warrants undue focus. Doing something else simultaneously diverts and splits attention and cognitive resources. 

Falsely (and Dangerously) Believing Drivers Can Multitask

The National Safety Council (NSC) notes that the ability to multitask is a myth. It says research shows the brain cannot really multitask. If done while driving, it can result in: 

  • Slowed reaction time
  • Reduced awareness
  • Increased likelihood of committing mistakes

Causing Property Damage, Injuries, or Deaths 

Mistakes that distracted and careless drivers commit can lead to property-damaging, injury-causing, and even fatal motor vehicle crashes. 

The Federal Communications Commission says cell phone use while driving can significantly raise one’s likelihood of a crash involving injury or death. It even cited data from a September 2025 report, which found that a high level of cell phone distraction makes drivers 240% more likely to crash

It’s also critical to note that depending on the circumstances surrounding the crash, drivers initially charged with careless driving can see their misdemeanor violation and offense “upgraded” to felony reckless driving. It can happen if aggravating factors are present (e.g., excessive speed or willful disregard for other people’s lives and safety). 

What Victims of Distracted and Careless Drivers Can and Should Do 

Anyone who gets into a car accident, whether they are or are not at fault, should prioritize safety by checking themselves and then the others involved for injuries.

If there are injuries, dial 911 (or the local emergency service hotline) immediately. Do the same if the crash caused major property damage or is causing traffic obstruction. Call the police for assistance and further instruction, too. 

Victims should also document everything, taking clear photos and videos of vehicle damage, visible injuries, and road conditions and markings (e.g., skid marks or poles any car crashed into). They must also exchange details with the other involved drivers, collecting contact and insurance information. 

If there’s no visible injury, a doctor’s clinic, urgent care facility, or hospital should be a victim’s next stop after the police tell them they can go. It’s best to get tests done to confirm there are no internal injuries (e.g., whiplash or concussion). 

Victims should then contact their insurance provider to inform them about the incident. Reaching out to a personal injury lawyer is also advisable, as they can discuss legal avenues for obtaining compensation.  

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Minimum Punishment for Careless Driving? 

The minimum punishment for careless driving varies significantly from one state and local jurisdiction to another, so there’s no single “national” standard penalty. Indiana, for instance, doesn’t have a specific or separate “careless driving” statute.

Instead, the state prosecutes it under Indiana Code § 9-21-8-52 as “reckless driving,” particularly if the driver showed willful disregard. In minor cases, the court may suspend driving privileges, but in more severe instances (e.g., felony charges), defendants may get jail time and hefty fines. 

Like Indiana, California typically prosecutes careless driving under the state’s reckless driving law (California Vehicle Code Section 23103). Jail time ranging from 5 to 90 days and a fine of $145 to $1,000 are some examples of minimum punishments (cases without bodily harm).

How Can Drivers Avoid Distracted and Careless Driving? 

Avoiding distracted and careless driving means committing to never multitasking while operating a motor vehicle.

Before you back out of your driveway, do everything that would otherwise distract you from driving, such as plugging your destination into the GPS and starting your car music. Enable your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, too, and then put it away so it doesn’t pose a temptation. 

Drive With Care and No Distractions

Distracted and careless drivers are still causing property damage, injuries, and even fatalities on U.S. roads, all of which are preventable. Don’t let yourself be part of this group by putting your phone away and driving with prudence, care, and 100% focus. 

Find more extensive coverage of the latest local, state, and national issues, breaking news, and lifestyle insights by browsing the rest of our platform. 

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Staff

IU Football Player Arrested in Bloomington

Comments
Two men in suits speaking, with a police officer standing in a doorway behind them.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Latin Dance Figure Sentenced for Sexual Battery, Confinement

Comments
A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

The Silence Regarding Ryan Mears Is Deafening

Comments
24 Items
Lifestyle  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 20 Companies to Work for in Indianapolis in 2026

Comments
USD Wealth
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Home Health Agency Faces $10.9M Medicaid Fraud Charges

Comments
Classroom with diverse decor and signage, including "Love Wins", "Science is real, Black lives matter, no human is illegal, Love is love", and a rainbow flag.
Local  |  Staff

Rokita Calls Out Perry Meridian Classroom Signs, Flags

Comments
Local News
Fire trucks and firefighters responding to an emergency at night on a residential street with illuminated houses and trees.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three Firefighters Injured in Indianapolis House Fire

Comments
Trending

Trending

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Corey Heim Wins Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Comments
A utility truck with equipment on a trailer parked in a grassy area, with a worker standing nearby.
Local  |  FOX 59

Duke Energy Demonstrates Dangers of Power Lines

Comments
Severe weather outlook map for Indiana on July 26, 2026, showing marginal to enhanced risk of thunderstorms with potential for damaging winds, lightning, and localized flooding.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Severe Storm Risk, Triple-Digit Heat Index in Indiana

Comments
Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side Leaves 2 Injured

Comments
A nighttime street scene with emergency vehicles, their blue and red lights illuminating the buildings and street.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel, Ryan Hedrick

Shooting at Short-Term Rental in Indy Leaves Girl Injured

Comments
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Carson Kvapil Wins Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Comments
NFL: AUG 10 Colts Training Camp
Local  |  Staff

ICE Deports Former Colts Player After Judge Orders Removal

Comments
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Newborn Found Near Indy Trail, Mother Sought

Comments
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Carson Hocevar Wins Pole for Sunday’s Brickyard 400

Comments
A smiling man in a gray shirt and sunglasses standing next to a red car in an urban setting. A smiling woman with tattoos on her arm leaning against a wall.
Local  |  FOX 59

Suspect Charged 3 Years After Double Homicide

Comments
A young man wearing a red Nike polo shirt with the Nike logo visible, standing against a dark background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers

Comments
Mugshot of a young man with short hair wearing an orange jumpsuit and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Perry County Man Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

Comments
Firefighters and emergency responders at the scene of a large fire, with heavy smoke and debris visible.
Local  |  Staff

Explosion, Fire Break Out at New Castle Scrapyard

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close