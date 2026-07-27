Top home features buyers desire and pay premium for

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The top home features that buyers want and will pay for are dedicated laundry rooms and energy-efficient and high-performance upgrades. They also want modernized chef’s kitchens with functional storage, as well as extended outdoor living and entertainment spaces.

The US Census Bureau reports that in June 2026, the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) for new houses sold was 628,000, and the SAAR for new houses for sale was 485,000. It may appear to be a seller’s market, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s easy to unload a property for sale.

Wise sellers will hone in on key home features that buyers desire. That way, they can get their properties off the market fast, and at the highest prices possible, too.

What Is the Most Important Feature in a Home?

One of the most important features in a home is a functional floor plan. The layout determines how comfortable and practical the home will be every day, and a well-designed one will allow rooms to:

Flow naturally

Provide enough space for daily activities

Accommodate your household’s lifestyle

You should also consider whether the layout can adapt to future needs. For example, you may need to work from home or care for aging relatives.

What Features Add the Most Value to a Home?

Wondering what features buyers are seeking out? These are the real estate market trends we’re seeing.

Dedicated Laundry Rooms

One of the top home buying preferences that real estate agents are seeing is a dedicated laundry room. Modern homeowners want functional utility spaces that keep chores organized and out of sight. This means that they prefer a designated room over a closet cutout or a damp basement corner.

Besides basic hookups, buyers will pay a premium for laundry rooms equipped with:

Built-in cabinetry

Folding countertops

Deep utility sinks

Drying racks

When all of the above features are combined with energy-efficient washers and dryers, then this space becomes an area where daily maintenance is an efficient and pleasant routine. A well-designed and dedicated laundry area provides an instant perception of structural convenience and order.

Energy-Efficient and High-Performance Upgrades

Rising utility bills and growing eco-consciousness have turned energy efficiency into a top-tier financial motivator rather than just a bonus. Buyers are now actively seeking out homes with high-performance features, such as:

ENERGY STAR-rated appliances

Multi-pane low-E windows from Reece Windows in Orlando

Updated HVAC systems

Modern insulation

Solar panels

These premium home selling points represent tangible ongoing savings; buyers recognize that paying a direct and upfront premium reduces their monthly overhead for years to come.

In addition, by pairing these structural improvements with smart energy management tools, sellers can show buyers that the home is thoroughly modernized and well-maintained.

Modernized Chef’s Kitchens With Functional Storage

The kitchen is still considered the heart of the home, but buyers are no longer satisfied with superficial cosmetics alone. Today’s home buyers pay top dollar for kitchens engineered for both seamless entertaining and effortless organization.

Key features that are driving higher valuations include:

Expansive center islands with built-in seating

Quartz or engineered stone countertops

Sleek backsplash tile

High-end stainless steel appliances

Modern homeowners also want to see smart and hidden storage, such as:

Walk-in pantries

Deep pull-out drawers

Built-in appliance garages

Custom cabinetry organizers

Since a full kitchen remodel is one of the most expensive and disruptive projects, a turnkey, highly functional kitchen can be highly attractive to buyers.

Extended Outdoor Living and Entertainment Spaces

Post-pandemic lifestyle shifts have made the backyard transform from a simple lawn to an essential extension of indoor living. Buyers are more than willing to pay extra for outdoor living areas that offer year-round comfort and low maintenance.

Some of the most valuable property upgrades sellers can make are:

Covered patios

Composite decking

Outdoor kitchens with built-in grills

Fire pits

Integrated exterior lighting

These spaces effectively double a home’s usable area, especially when designed with smooth indoor-outdoor transitions. If you pair this with drought-tolerant landscaping or automated irrigation, then buyers can get the lifestyle upgrade they crave without the burden of constant upkeep.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the 4 Ps of Real Estate?

The four Ps of real estate are elements that help real estate professionals create successful marketing strategies while helping buyers better understand how homes are positioned in the marketplace. They are:

Property: Refers to the home’s features, condition, and unique selling points that make it attractive to buyers Price: Involves setting a competitive asking price based on market conditions, comparable sales, and the property’s value Promotion: Includes marketing efforts, such as professional photography, online listings, social media, virtual tours, and open houses to reach potential buyers Place: Refers to where and how the property is presented to the target audience, including listing platforms and the property’s geographic location

What Features To Look for When Buying a House?

When you’re buying a house, the desired home amenities you should focus on affect both everyday comfort and long-term ownership costs. You should start by evaluating the floor plan to ensure it suits your family’s current and future needs.

You should pay close attention to the condition of major systems, like the:

Roof

HVAC

Plumbing

Electrical components

Look for adequate storage, functional kitchen and bathroom layouts, energy-efficient windows and insulation, and sufficient natural light, too.

What Are the Three Most Important Things Needed for a House?

The three most important things needed for a house are:

Structural integrity: Ensures the foundation, walls, roof, and framing are stable and capable of protecting the home for decades Essential utilities: Make the home functional and comfortable for daily living (e.g., electricity, clean water, plumbing, heating, cooling, and sewer or septic systems) Safety: Includes secure electrical wiring, working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, safe stairways, proper ventilation, and compliance with local building codes

These Are the Home Features Buyers Want and Will Pay For

When you’re putting a property up on the market, the home features listed make a huge difference. Now that you know what people are looking for, you can focus your listing on them and make your property stand out from others.

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