Mitchell scores 28, but Clark’s Team Spoon wins WNBA All-Star Game

Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

CHICAGO — Indiana Fever guards Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark both scored in double figures Saturday night as Team Spoon defeated Team Coop 129-122 in the WNBA All-Star Game.



Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points for Team Coop, while Clark scored 17 points for the winning Team Spoon. Clark also had five assists and four rebounds.



Fever forward Aliyah Boston played for Team Spoon alongside Clark and did not score in limited action.



During an in-game interview from opposite benches, Clark and Mitchell talked about their relationship as teammates.



“We had a talk,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got a family vibe going. We’re trying to stick together.”



Clark said her connection with Mitchell and Boston goes beyond basketball.



“It’s special for our organization,” Clark said. “I have two special people in my life, including Aliyah Boston, and I care about them as people more than teammates. The love shows on the court.”



Jonquel Jones led Team Spoon with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to earn MVP honors. Allisha Gray added 19 points.