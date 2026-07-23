Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/23/26: Indy Shooting, War in Iran, War in Mali?

Indy Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Two Officers Hurt

Military action in Mali? Is the US softening up Iran for a ground invasion? Major Mike Lyons responds on Tony Katz Today Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot