US strategy is a form of siege warfare to cut off Iran's revenue and military capabilities.

Achieving a comprehensive deal to address Iran's nuclear capabilities is the administration's objective, not just a paper agreement.

Houthi rebels lack the capability to pose a significant threat to the US or its allies.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

We Are Engaged In Siege Warfare On Iran

As the world watches the escalating conflict in Iran, many are left wondering what the ultimate goal of the US administration is. Is it a deal, regime change, or something in between? In a recent episode of a popular podcast, a retired US Army military analyst, Major Mike Lyons, joined Tony Katz to discuss the intricacies of the situation and the potential outcomes.

According to Major Lyons, the current strategy of the US is a form of siege warfare, where the goal is to weaken the Iranian regime by cutting off its revenue streams and limiting its military capabilities. “This is a siege mentality, and in the end, we are engaged in siege warfare,” Major Lyons explained. “The siege is coming from the air, and we’re closing off other aspects. They are getting weaker by the day and losing revenue opportunities by the day.”

The host and Major Lyons discussed the idea of a deal with Iran, with the host expressing skepticism about the possibility of a successful agreement. “Every time someone brings up making a deal with Iran, I don’t know what that’s supposed to mean,” the host said. “I don’t know who we’re making a deal with.” Major Lyons agreed that the current regime in Iran is decentralized and that any deal would be difficult to negotiate.

The conversation also touched on the role of the Houthi rebels, who have been acting independently in the region. Major Lyons dismissed the idea that the Houthi rebels could pose a significant threat to the US or its allies, stating that they “don’t have the capability to block the strait” and that their claims of a naval blockade are “pure bluster.”

The episode also delved into the history of siege warfare, with Major Lyons explaining that the concept has been used throughout history, from the Romans to the US Civil War. He noted that the current situation in Iran is similar to the siege of Stalingrad during World War II, where the enemy was weakened by a prolonged campaign.

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The discussion also covered the topic of regime change, with Major Lyons stating that the US administration’s goal is to eliminate the nuclear threat and ensure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon. He noted that the administration’s objective is not just a deal on paper, but rather a comprehensive agreement that addresses the regime’s nuclear capabilities.

As the conflict in Iran continues to unfold, it’s clear that the situation is complex and multifaceted. The conversation with Major Mike Lyons provided valuable insights into the military strategy and the potential outcomes of the conflict. To hear more of the discussion and gain a deeper understanding of the situation, listen to the full episode of this podcast.

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