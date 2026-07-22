Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/22/26: Gas Holiday, CA Fires, House
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Local cities will get paid money lost from gas tax holiday
What is causing these Canadian wildfires and the smoke we’ve been breathing. John R. Seifert, Director of IDNR Division of Forestry joins to discuss.
Is the US softening the ground for a ground invasion in Iran?
What’s that TV Theme Song? House (TV series)
Everything we said was true regarding illegal voting
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