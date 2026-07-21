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Man Trapped Inside Porta Potty Tank For 8 Hours!

Published on July 20, 2026

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Sometimes you just need to let the Dew lie.

A man was reportedly stuck inside a porta potty for eight hours over the weekend all because of a Mountain Dew.

Let us rephrase this, the man was stuck inside the TANK of a pota potty after trying to retrieve his Mountain Dew he dropped in the crapper.

A portable toilet company arrived the day after a World Cup watch party in Kansas City to collect their toilets. A driver noticed one of the toilets was locked and knocked. It turns out a man was inside and announced it was “occupied.” The driver gave the gentleman 10 minutes before he eventually had an officer open the door.

The officer and driver were stunned to find a man’s head popped out of the toilet saying “I’m here!”

The fire department was of course called and set the man free, even offering him a free shower.

When asked how he ended up inside the toilet tank, the man stated he was trying to retrieve a Mountain Dew bottle he dropped in.

Officials say he was inside the portlet for eight hours. We would say ‘what a crappy situation,’ but he did dew it to himself…

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