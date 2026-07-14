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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Amazon Delivery Facility Coming To Carmel?

Is Carmel, Indiana, a city that's more concerned with appearances than actual issues?

Published on July 14, 2026

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  • Carmel residents raise eyebrows over Amazon facility, but not for expected reasons like traffic concerns.
  • Carmel known for protesting ICE, but muted reaction to Amazon suggests performative outrage.
  • Carmel, an expensive town, welcoming a large corporation like Amazon raises questions about priorities.
A truck from Amazon, the American e-commerce and cloud
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Amazon Delivery Facility Coming To Carmel?

Is Carmel, Indiana, a city that’s more concerned with appearances than actual issues? Tony Katz delved into the city’s reaction to a proposed Amazon delivery facility. The facility, set to be located in a 7,000-square-foot office building, has raised eyebrows among some residents, but not for the reasons you might expect.

“I’m not saying I’m against Amazon having a distribution center,” Tony said. “I’m just curious about where the levels of pushback are.” The speaker noted that if a company like ICE wants to set up offices in Carmel, the community would likely protest:

But if it’s a big corporation like Amazon, the reaction is much more muted.

One of the main concerns that might have been expected was traffic and the potential congestion that comes with it. However, Tony pointed out that the city’s busy streets and roundabouts are already a challenge for drivers. “You know, at certain times of the day the traffic is going to make you wait fifteen minutes because the town has never once situated a police officer there to direct traffic,” the host explained. “That’s a reason to fire your mayor or fire your town council.”

Tony also touched on the idea of performative outrage, where people react strongly to certain issues, but not others. “When we talk about things being performative, there’s a great example,” Tony said. “People were bothered by an immigration and customs enforcement office… but they weren’t bothered by an office. They were just told that, because of their liberalism, that they were supposed to react to the idea of an immigration and customs enforcement office.”

Tony also found it interesting that Carmel, known for being one of the most expensive places to live in the area, would be welcoming to a large corporation like Amazon. “I want to dig into that a little bit more in the future,” Tony said.

This segment questions about what issues truly matter to the community and what’s just a matter of appearances. If you’re interested in hearing more about this topic and the host’s thoughts on Carmel’s reaction, listen to the discussion in full here.

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