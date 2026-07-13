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Gone To Soon: Hollywood Legends

Hollywood has a way of making stars feel permanent until sudden news reminds us how fragile that permanence really is. Over the past several years, the entertainment industry has lost a striking number of beloved actors, some through long-publicized battles and others through shocking, unexpected news that caught fans completely off guard.

From Marvel’s Black Panther to Harry Potter’s most feared professor, from beloved sitcom dads to gritty crime drama scene-stealers, these stars shaped decades of film and television across nearly every genre imaginable.

Many of these losses happened quietly compared to the media storm surrounding A-list tabloid deaths, meaning casual fans may not have even realized these actors had passed.

Whether it was illness, tragedy, or causes that shocked the industry, each of these performers left behind a body of work that continues to resonate with audiences today.

Take a look below at Hollywood Legends You Didn’t Know Passed Away.

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1. Chadwick Boseman (1976–2020)

Boseman became a global icon playing T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, a role that made him a cultural touchstone for representation in superhero cinema. He also earned acclaim playing real-life figures like Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. Boseman kept his private battle with colon cancer largely out of the public eye while continuing to film major projects.