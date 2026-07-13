How Long It Takes To Drive To Every U.S. City From Indianapolis
How Long It Takes To Drive To Every U.S. City From Indianapolis (Closest to Furthest)
- Indianapolis is a central hub for road trips across the country.
- Driving times range from 2 hours to over 30 hours, covering major cities and scenic destinations.
- Highlights include food, culture, and outdoor activities unique to each region.
How Long It Takes To Drive To Every U.S. City From Indianapolis (Closest to Furthest)
Indianapolis earns its “Crossroads of America” nickname honestly, more than half the U.S. population sits within a single day’s drive of downtown. Sitting at the intersection of I-65, I-70, I-69, and I-74, the city is one of the most centrally located hubs in the country, making it a launching pad for road trips of every length.
Whether you’re headed out for a quick weekend getaway or mapping a cross-country haul, knowing exactly how far you are from major U.S. cities can make all the difference in planning.
We ranked some of the country’s biggest destinations by driving time from Indianapolis, starting with the quick hops just over the state line and working our way out to the coasts.
Grab your road trip playlist and buckle up, take a look below at How Long It Takes To Drive To Every U.S. City From Indianapolis (Closest to Furthest).
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Ohio (Columbus) — 2h 44m (177 mi)
Worth Visiting: Home to a thriving food and arts scene, plus Ohio State football Saturdays that rival any in the country.
Kentucky (Louisville) — 1h 53m (114 mi)
Worth Visiting: Bourbon distilleries, Derby history, and some of the best barbecue and hot brown sandwiches around.
Illinois (Chicago) — 3h (183 mi)
Worth Visiting: Deep-dish pizza, lakefront skyline views, and world-class museums make it the Midwest’s crown jewel.
West Virginia (Charleston) — 5h 30m (340 mi)
Worth Visiting: Mountain views, whitewater rafting, and some of the most scenic drives in Appalachia.
Michigan (Detroit) — 4h 24m (289 mi)
Worth Visiting: Motown history, a resurgent downtown, and easy access to the Great Lakes.
Tennessee (Nashville) — 4h 47m (287 mi)
Worth Visiting: Live music on every corner and the beating heart of country music culture.
Missouri (St. Louis) — 3h 42m (242 mi)
Worth Visiting: The Gateway Arch, Cardinals baseball, and toasted ravioli you won’t find anywhere else.
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) — 4h 22m (280 mi)
Worth Visiting: Lake Michigan shoreline, historic breweries, and a genuinely underrated food scene.
Iowa (Des Moines) — 6h 30m (430 mi)
Worth Visiting: A charming, walkable downtown and gateway to the state’s rolling farmland and fairgrounds culture.
Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) — 9h 30m (640 mi)
Worth Visiting: Revolutionary War history, cheesesteaks, and a walkable historic district packed with landmarks.
Alabama (Birmingham) — 8h 30m (570 mi)
Worth Visiting: Civil rights history and a food scene rooted deep in Southern comfort cooking.
Arkansas (Little Rock) — 8h 30m (560 mi)
Worth Visiting: The Ozarks offer some of the most underrated hiking and river scenery in the South.
Georgia (Atlanta) — 8h 30m (571 mi)
Worth Visiting: A major hub for music, culture, and food with easy day trips into the North Georgia mountains.
Minnesota (Minneapolis) — 8h 30m (570 mi)
Worth Visiting: Lakes inside the city limits, a great arts scene, and access to the North Woods.
North Carolina (Charlotte) — 9h (577 mi)
Worth Visiting: A growing food and sports city with easy access to both mountains and coast.
Washington, D.C. — 9h (573 mi)
Worth Visiting: Free world-class museums and monuments make it one of the best value trips in the country.
Maryland (Baltimore) — 9h (600 mi)
Worth Visiting: Fresh blue crab, a historic harbor, and easy access to the Chesapeake Bay.
Delaware (Wilmington) — 9h (600 mi)
Worth Visiting: Tax-free shopping and quick access to charming coastal towns along the Atlantic.
Nebraska (Omaha) — 9h (600 mi)
Worth Visiting: A surprisingly vibrant downtown, great steakhouses, and the College World Series each June.
Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) — 11h 15m (760 mi)
Worth Visiting: A revitalized downtown, rich Western history, and some of the best barbecue in the Plains.
Mississippi (Jackson) — 10h (650 mi)
Worth Visiting: The birthplace of the blues, with deep musical roots and Southern hospitality.
Kansas (Wichita) — 10h (650 mi)
Worth Visiting: A rich aviation history and an easygoing Midwestern charm.
New Jersey (Newark) — 10h (660 mi)
Worth Visiting: Easy access to the Jersey Shore’s boardwalks and some of the best diners anywhere.
South Carolina (Charleston) — 10h 30m (700 mi)
Worth Visiting: Cobblestone streets, historic architecture, and standout Lowcountry cuisine.
South Dakota (Sioux Falls) — 10h 30m (700 mi)
Worth Visiting: Gateway to Mount Rushmore and the Badlands’ otherworldly landscapes.
New York (New York City) — 10h 45m (700 mi)
Worth Visiting: Broadway, world-class dining, and an energy unlike anywhere else in the country.
Louisiana (New Orleans) — 11h 30m (750 mi)
Worth Visiting: Jazz, Cajun food, and a French Quarter unlike anything else in America.
Connecticut (Bridgeport) — 11h 30m (750 mi)
Worth Visiting: Charming New England coastal towns and easy access to Long Island Sound.
North Dakota (Fargo) — 12h (800 mi)
Worth Visiting: Wide-open prairie landscapes and a quirky, friendly small-city vibe.
Vermont (Burlington) — 12h 30m (800 mi)
Worth Visiting: Stunning fall foliage, Lake Champlain views, and some of the best maple syrup on Earth.
Rhode Island (Providence) — 13h (840 mi)
Worth Visiting: Compact and walkable, with historic architecture and a top-tier food scene for its size.
Texas (Houston) — 15h 30m (1,050 mi)
Worth Visiting: NASA’s Space Center, elite barbecue, and a genuinely massive, diverse food and arts scene.
Massachusetts (Boston) — 14h (900 mi)
Worth Visiting: Revolutionary War landmarks, elite college towns, and legendary sports fandom.
New Hampshire (Manchester) — 14h (900 mi)
Worth Visiting: Easy access to the White Mountains and classic New England small-town charm.
Maine (Portland) — 14h 30m (950 mi)
Worth Visiting: Rocky coastlines, lighthouses, and some of the best lobster rolls in the country.
Florida (Miami) — 16h (1,100 mi)
Worth Visiting: Beaches, nightlife, and a year-round escape from Midwest winters.
Colorado (Denver) — 15h (1,050 mi)
Worth Visiting: Gateway to the Rockies, with world-class skiing and hiking minutes from downtown.
Wyoming (Cheyenne) — 17h (1,150 mi)
Worth Visiting: Rugged frontier landscapes and a short drive to Yellowstone and Grand Teton.
Montana (Billings) — 20h (1,350 mi)
Worth Visiting: Big Sky Country living up to its name with untouched wilderness and mountain views.
New Mexico (Albuquerque) — 19h (1,300 mi)
Worth Visiting: Desert landscapes, Southwestern cuisine, and a unique blend of Native American and Spanish culture.
Idaho (Boise) — 28h (1,900 mi)
Worth Visiting: A surprisingly hip small city surrounded by rivers, mountains, and hot springs.
Utah (Salt Lake City) — 22h (1,500 mi)
Worth Visiting: Gateway to five national parks and some of the best powder skiing in the country.
Arizona (Phoenix) — 25h (1,700 mi)
Worth Visiting: Desert scenery, warm winters, and a short drive to the Grand Canyon.
Nevada (Las Vegas) — 26h (1,800 mi)
Worth Visiting: World-class entertainment, dining, and nightlife unlike anywhere else in America.
California (Los Angeles) — 30h (2,100 mi)
Worth Visiting: Beaches, Hollywood, and a genuinely massive and diverse food and culture scene.
Washington (Seattle) — 32h (2,140 mi)
Worth Visiting: Coffee culture, mountain and water views, and easy access to the Pacific Northwest’s outdoors.
Oregon (Portland) — 34h (2,350 mi)
Worth Visiting: A quirky food and coffee scene tucked between mountains, forests, and the coast.
Not practically driveable:
Alaska (Anchorage) — technically possible through Canada, but a 70+ hour, multi-day expedition requiring a passport and international border crossings.
Worth Visiting: Glaciers, wildlife, and untouched wilderness that make the journey unforgettable for the right traveler.
Hawaii (Honolulu) — no road connection exists; it’s ocean or nothing.
Worth Visiting: Tropical beaches, volcanoes, and a laid-back island culture worth the flight.