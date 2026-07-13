Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/13/26: Graham, Call To Prayer, Owens

Tony Katz: Who will replace Lindsey Graham, Should Loud Speacker Call To Prayer be banned in communities? Candace Owens cannot be believed, CNBC disses Indiana

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Who will replace Lindsey Graham?

Lt. Gov Beckwith on the Muslim call to prayer

FBI investigate potential hate crime in Zionsville

Candace Owens is not to be believed

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Redemption Monday – Amanda’s

Related Stories

CNBC disses Indiana

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Sanchez Trial Delayed Yet Again

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Two law enforcement officers standing in a fenced yard at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with short curly hair and a Black man with a beard.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

Local News
A young child wearing a pink and white striped shirt and a white hat sits in a hospital bed, holding a toy robot with a golden head.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Greenwood 11-year-old Finds Freedom at Medically Inclusive Camp

Blood Donation Process with Donor Holding Stress Ball During Voluntary Blood Collection Session
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Red Cross Issues Emergency Blood Shortage Alert for Indiana

Police vehicles with flashing lights responding to an incident at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Far East Side Shooting Leaves Man Dead

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Arrest Indianapolis Man in Ohio Murder Case

Local  |  Editorial Staff

Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham Can Do Anything

Close-up of thermometer showing high summer temperature against blue sky
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Extremely Hot Conditions Return to Indiana This Week

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Woman Injured in Shooting at Indianapolis Hotel

ACA P-15 Tornado Siren Mounted High On A Cellphone Pole
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Morgan County Tornado Siren Offline

Groceries, Gas Top List Of Goods Americans Struggle To Afford In New Poll
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Middle East Fighting Could Push Indiana Gas Prices Higher

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting in Anderson Leaves 6 People Injured

A nighttime street scene with several cars, including a taxi, parked on the road. Bright lights and buildings are visible in the background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run in Downtown Indy

Steven Sumner
Local  |  Staff

Trial Set for Former Councilman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

A large, ornate Tudor-style mansion surrounded by lush, verdant gardens and a swimming pool in the foreground.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic $7.9M ‘Lane’s End’ Estate Hits Indianapolis Market

A yellow race car with "DHL" and "Indycar Racing" logos speeding on a racetrack.
IndyCar  |  Jarett Lewis

IndyCar Video Game Announced for 2027

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close