Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/13/26: Graham, Call To Prayer, Owens
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Who will replace Lindsey Graham?
Lt. Gov Beckwith on the Muslim call to prayer
FBI investigate potential hate crime in Zionsville
Candace Owens is not to be believed
What’s that TV Theme Song? Redemption Monday – Amanda’s
CNBC disses Indiana
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