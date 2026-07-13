Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/13/26: Graham, Iran, Ro Khanna
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Sen. Lindsey Graham dead at 71 – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/sen-lindsey-graham-dead-at-71-his-office-says/
….Trump spoke to him hours before he died –
….people have massive heart attacks at 71. And it could have been foul play. What are the odds that we will ever know?
Hegseth on Iran: Now they pay – https://nypost.com/2026/07/11/world-news/us-unloads-military-might-on-iran-after-tehran-closes-strait-of-hormuz-now-they-pay/
Ro Khanna lies
CNN’s Abby Phillip giggles and smirks at the idea that Caitlin Clark is being physically targeted in the WNBA because she’s white.
Trump pressing gas retailers to lower their prices