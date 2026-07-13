Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/13/26: Graham, Iran, Ro Khanna

Sen. Lindsey Graham dead at 71 – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/sen-lindsey-graham-dead-at-71-his-office-says/ ….Trump spoke to him hours before he died – ….people have massive heart attacks at 71. And it could have been foul play. What are the odds that we will ever know?

Hegseth on Iran: Now they pay – https://nypost.com/2026/07/11/world-news/us-unloads-military-might-on-iran-after-tehran-closes-strait-of-hormuz-now-they-pay/ Ro Khanna lies Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

CNN’s Abby Phillip giggles and smirks at the idea that Caitlin Clark is being physically targeted in the WNBA because she’s white.