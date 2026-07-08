Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/8/26: Hamilton SE, Trump
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Hamilton Southeastern has lost over 1,500 students since 2020. Westfield Washington gained over 1,900.
Trump: I think the Iranians are incompetent
Trump: Cut off all trade to Spain
What’s that TV Theme Song? Sons of Anarchy
Greenland is still a conversation
Another South American country moving away from socialism
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