Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/7/26: Indy Taxes, Pritzker Wants Lone Wolf
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Indianapolis City Council votes to increase taxes and let 17 year olds run wild after curfew
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Carville says Democrats must finally treat Republicans as adversaries
JB Pritzker trying to trigger a lone wolf
Today on the Marketplace: Vintage 1991 Micro Machines Super Van City Playset Galoob
Dems begin to rescind their endorsements of nazi Platner
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