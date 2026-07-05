2 Shootings in Fort Wayne Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Hurt

Source: FOX 59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Shootings at two separate locations Sunday morning left two people dead and at least nine others injured, according to Fort Wayne police.

Officers arrived on Oliver Street, near Lafayette Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, before 3:30 a.m. They say one person died at the scene. Police say eight or nine other people from that same location arrived at hospitals.

At around 3 a.m., someone shot two people at a Shell gas station on Broadway near Taylor Street. Officers responding to reports of an armed person found the two people shot. Both went to a hospital, where one man later died.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or suspects in either shooting. Fort Wayne police urge anyone with information to call them at 260-427-1222. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.