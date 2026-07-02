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Dixon’s Ganassi Departure at End of Season Confirmed

Six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon will be leaving Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of the 2026 season.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Scott Dixon
Source: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed that six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon will leave the team at the end of the season.

“Scott Dixon recently informed the team that he will not be returning in 2027,” team owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement issued on Thursday. “Scott has meant so much to CGR over the past 24 years.”

Dixon, 45, spent 24 full-time seasons with CGR, claiming 58 of his 59 career victories with the team. Dixon is second all-time in career wins, trailing only A.J. Foyt (67). His six titles are also behind Foyt, who has seven.

“Together, we’ve shared championships, many victories and countless moments that have helped define this organization,” said Ganassi. “Because of everything we’ve accomplished together and the legacy Scott has built here, we believed it was important to give him the opportunity to finish his career at Chip Ganassi Racing, and we made him a multiyear offer to do just that.”

Ganassi said he respects Dixon’s decision to take a different path to finish his IndyCar career.

“Scott will always be a special part of this team’s history, and we’re grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together,” Ganassi said. “Our focus is now on finishing this season strong with the No. 9 PNC team while also preparing for the future at Chip Ganassi Racing.”

This season, Dixon is 10th in the series standings. His best finish this season is third at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

It has not been confirmed which team Dixon will race with next season. He joins Meyer Shank’s Felix Rosenqvist as the two drivers to announce moves for after the 2026 season.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

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