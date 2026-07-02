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Stephanie White: Racist Hate Directed at Alyssa Thomas Unacceptable

Stephanie White Calls Racist Hate Directed at Alyssa Thomas Unacceptable

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White calls the racist hate and abuse directed at Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas 'unacceptable.'

Published on July 2, 2026

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Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White calls the racist hate and abuse directed at Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas ‘unacceptable.’

“It’s absolutely unacceptable,” White said before the team’s practice on Wednesday. “I think as a league as a whole, there’s been so much more toxicity, racism, homophobia — straight-out hate nonsense.”

White believes online trolls are using the league to push divisive agendas. She says true WNBA or Fever fans do not behave this way.

“It’s not hard to not be a jerk,” she said. “If you are one of these people that are online doing this, do not call yourself a WNBA fan.”

Thomas received a flagrant 2 foul and a one-game suspension last week. The WNBA said she was “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area” of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Before being hired by the Fever, White used to coach Thomas in Connecticut. She says the league must protect its players.

“Our league is about inclusiveness,” White added. “Our league is about competition. Our league is about elevating. This includes elevating women, elevating marginalized communities, and being inclusive of all different walks of life. That is what our league has always been about from day one. That is what our league will continue to be about.”

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Alyssa Thomas Caitlin Clark Fever Indiana Fever Local News - Sports Phoenix Mercury Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Stephanie White Topic - Local News

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