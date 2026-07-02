Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/2/26: America 250, Commie Delusion
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Celebrate America at 250. Don’t let communists like Bernie Sanders divide you and the nation.
Trump will not renew USMCA
….his tariff strategy has left him emboldened to go with direct negotiations.
Virginia anti-ICE legislation gets smacked down
Left wants to stop ICE here in Indiana
Rokita isn’t having that
America the Beautiful – Ray Charles
The Communist Delusion: Believing that the human condition can be changed by the “righteous” – https://www.ms.now/news/darializa-avila-chevalier-dsa-communist
Anna Paulina Luna Fighting for the SAVE Act