Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/2/26: America 250, Commie Delusion

Celebrate America at 250. Don’t let communists like Bernie Sanders divide you and the nation.

Trump will not renew USMCA ….his tariff strategy has left him emboldened to go with direct negotiations. Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Virginia anti-ICE legislation gets smacked down Left wants to stop ICE here in Indiana Rokita isn’t having that