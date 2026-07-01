Andrew Ireland calls for Indianapolis corruption probe

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Indiana State Representative Andrew Ireland joins Craig Collins and Brian Noonan to discuss growing calls for an investigation into allegations of public corruption in Indianapolis and whether Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will take action. Ireland points to recent investigative reporting by the Indianapolis Star and Near Indy, arguing the findings warrant a full investigation into the mayor’s administration.

During the interview, Ireland discusses allegations of bribery and ghost employment, saying the reported conduct raises serious ethical and legal concerns. He also criticizes Mears’ record on violent crime and questions whether the prosecutor’s office is committed to holding public officials accountable.

Collins and Noonan also ask Ireland about the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police’s recent vote of no confidence in Mears and the need for stronger ethics policies in local government. Ireland argues that greater accountability and oversight are needed to maintain public trust.

The conversation examines the challenges of investigating alleged public corruption, the role of prosecutors in enforcing ethics laws, and what the latest developments could mean for Indianapolis and Indiana politics.

You can listen to the full conversation here: