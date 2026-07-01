Tony Katz 3rd Hr 6/30/26: Doha Iran, SCOTUS, Tony Anniversary
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Kushner and Witkoff travel to Doha to indirectly negotiate with Iran
Purdue Professor Martin Sweet joins to talk about the SCOTUS decisions yesterday
It’s Tony’s 12 year anniversary at WIBC
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