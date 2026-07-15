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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/15/26: Recounts, Mayor Fadness

Tony Katz: Recounts proceed in Indiana, Mayor Fadness discusses crime summit he had with area mayors, Rep Mitch Gore

Published on July 15, 2026

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Recounts proceed in Indiana

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness joins to discuss the regional summit he and other area mayors had regarding Indianapolis crime spreading to the suburbs 

Wall Street seemingly unphased by Iran War

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Family Feud

Rep Gore condemns Governor Braun

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