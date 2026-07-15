Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/15/26: Recounts, Mayor Fadness
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Recounts proceed in Indiana
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness joins to discuss the regional summit he and other area mayors had regarding Indianapolis crime spreading to the suburbs
Wall Street seemingly unphased by Iran War
What’s that TV Theme Song? Family Feud
Rep Gore condemns Governor Braun
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