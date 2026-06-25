Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft Read Full Story →
Sports

Braden Smith's Westfield High School Highlight Video

Braden Smith's Westfield High School Highlight Video

The kid who grew up cheering for Indiana from the stands now gets to wear the jersey himself.

Published on June 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Penn State v Purdue
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Braden Smith’s Westfield High School Highlight Video

Some stories just feel right. Braden Smith’s journey to the Indiana Pacers is one of them.

On draft night, the Chicago Bulls grabbed Smith with the No. 38 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Then came the move Indiana fans had hoped for. Chicago shipped him to the Pacers in exchange for Kam Jones, future pick swaps, and cash. The kid who grew up cheering for Indiana from the stands now gets to wear the jersey himself.

To really understand Smith, you have to go back to Westfield High School, just north of Indianapolis and about an hour from West Lafayette. That’s where his legend started. Fans who want a look at his early game can pull up his Westfield highlights and watch the foundation take shape.

In 2022, he earned Indiana Mr. Basketball honors, a title that means everything in a state where hoops runs deep.

His next stop only added to the story.

At Purdue, Smith became one of the greats. He broke Bobby Hurley’s all-time NCAA assists record, finishing with 1,103 career dimes. He started all 149 games across four years and capped his senior season averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 assists. The hardware piled up too, including the Bob Cousy Award and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Now the floor general is heading home. For Smith and the fans who watched him rise, this is a full-circle moment worth celebrating.

Braden Smith's Westfield High School Highlight Video was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Local  |  John Herrick

Graham Rahal: Indianapolis Has a Crime Problem

Aerial View of Gary Indiana Vacant and Crumbling Buildings
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Ghost Towns In Indiana

A person jumping from a roof onto a lower roof below.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Shooting Kills Man Linked to 2024 Indy Drug Raid

A rural road passing through a grassy field, with a large wind turbine and other industrial structures in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS Teams Survey Tornado Damage in Southwest Indiana

Four people in business attire speaking at a podium, one person in a red shirt and three men in suits.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana Republican Convention: The Party Has Spoken

Phillip Foust
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Foust, Rahal Criticize Indianapolis Safety After Violent Week

A close-up portrait of a man with dark hair and a beard, wearing a white shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Prosecutor Charges Man in Sophie Cunningham Stalking Case

Local News
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Fever Fall to Phoenix, Caitlin Clark Leaves with Back Injury

Breaking News

Breaking News

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

A large fire engulfs a multi-story brick building, with smoke billowing and flames visible. A fire truck with its ladder extended is on the scene.
Local  |  FOX 59

IFD: Kids Setting Off Fireworks Caused Large Apartment Fire

Four men in suits standing together in a hallway, smiling.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Republican Congressman Introduces Bipartisan Resolution to Honor Boys and Girls Club

Threat of heavy rainfall map showing localized flash flooding possible Thursday and Friday, with moderate to high risk areas indicated.
Local  |  John Herrick

Flooding, Storms, and Heat All Possible in Indiana

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Juror in McClure Murder Trial Charged with Misconduct

An elderly man with glasses wearing a red sweater, standing in front of an American flag backdrop. The text "HONOR FLIGHT SOUTHERN INDIANA" is visible.
Local  |  Staff

Indiana’s Oldest Living World War II Vet Dies

Artificial intelligence (AI) with Abstract technology digital data square network connecting logo design.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arrive AI: Delivery Robots Go Outdoors in Hancock County

High angle view of chef turning succulent pork ribs on backyard barbecue gas grill
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

July Fourth Cookout Costs Fall for Hoosiers

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Champion's Portraits
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy 500 Winner Felix Rosenqvist Leaving Meyer Shank at Season’s End

Pharmaceutical Company Eli Lilly Headquarters
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Eli Lilly Restricts Access to Drug Discounts for Some Hospitals

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

South Side Indy Home Targeted by Gunfire

Night scene with multiple police vehicles with flashing lights on a dark road.
Crime  |  FOX 59

Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side Injures Man

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close