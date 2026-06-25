M&M’s Gives Two Colors a Temporary Time-Out

THANKS RFK JR….

M&M’s is discontinuing two of their iconic colors, blue and brown… temporarily.

Mars has announced that a new dye-free version of M&M’s will temporarily be missing the blue and brown candies. The change is part of the company’s effort to create products without artificial color additives, but finding natural alternatives for every shade has proven to be a challenge.

According to Mars, blue and brown are simply the toughest colors to recreate using natural ingredients at scale. The company says it is continuing to work on solutions and hopes to bring those colors back to the dye-free lineup in the future.

The move comes as food manufacturers face increasing pressure to reduce the use of synthetic dyes in their products. Mars is also introducing dye-free versions of several other popular brands like Skittles, Starburst, and Extra.

The dye-free M&M’s will be sold on Amazon as part of a broader initiative. However fear not, food dye lovers the classic M&M’s found on store shelves will still feature all six familiar colors.