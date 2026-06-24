Iran gains oil revenue and wedges US-Israel relations, while US gets nothing in return.

Democratic Socialists, a violent anti-American movement, are taking over the Democratic Party.

Democratic Socialists' ideology echoes Soviet anti-Zionist propaganda from the 1970s.

Source: Rik Katz / 500px / Getty

The Iran Deal: A One-Way Street?

The recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran has left many scratching their heads. Is this deal a step forward or a step backward? Tony Katz was joined by Noah Rothman, a senior editor at National Review, to discuss the implications of the MoU and the state of the Democratic Party.

Rothman, author of the book “Blood and Progress: A Century of Left-Wing Violence in America,” made a compelling argument that the MoU is indeed operative, but it’s a one-way street. “Iran is in a great position,” he said. “Iran would love this status quo to prevail indefinitely. It’s getting everything it wants from its primary revenue stream, and it’s creating a wedge between the United States and Israel, two of its foremost grand strategic objectives on the world stage, and we have nothing for it.”

The MoU has been touted as a major achievement, but Rothman is skeptical. “I don’t think it means anything because I don’t think anybody’s going to adhere to it,” he said. “But there’s an argument to be made of what happens if we do and they don’t.” He pointed out that the deal allows Iran to sell its oil on the open market, which is a significant concession. “Iran can now sell its oil on the open market at market prices. It can recruit those funds in dollars, which is very new, and those dollars can go directly to the Iranian Central Bank.”

Rothman also highlighted the issue of the deal’s impact on Israel. “It establishes Israel as the party that’s responsible for the failures of the MoU,” he said. “Iran says, ‘We do actually have control over Hezbollah. They’re a proxy. Therefore, you need to treat Israel as a sovereign state, like it is an attack dog, like it is a proxy with no sovereign to your agency.'”

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The conversation also turned to the state of the Democratic Party, particularly in the context of the recent New York elections. Rothman noted that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) had a significant presence in the elections, with many of their candidates winning key races. “This movement is an anti-American movement,” he said. “It is a violent movement, not potentially violent, but actively violent movement. Yes, and it’s taking over the Democratic Party, and the Democratic Party is welcoming it.”

Rothman also drew a connection between the DSA’s ideology and the Soviet Union’s anti-Zionist propaganda from the 1970s. “The notion that they’re going to tear down the Al-Aqsa Mosque and rebuild the temple came right out of Moscow,” he said. “All of it you still hear today. You’ve heard it for the last fifty years. Because these narratives are untethered to anything observable on the ground.”

The conversation with Rothman was thought-provoking and insightful, offering a nuanced perspective on the MoU and the state of the Democratic Party. If you’re interested in learning more about the implications of the MoU and the rise of the DSA, tune in to the full episode to hear more from Noah Rothman and Tony Katz.

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