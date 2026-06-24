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FIFA Tourists Discovering “American” Things

Published on June 23, 2026

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Sometimes we all need a reminder that we live in the greatest country in the world.

As FIFA fans from around the globe travel across North America for the World Cup, social media has been flooded with tourists discovering uniquely American experiences for the first time.

From our food and hospitality to our entertainment and everyday conveniences, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Here are some of our favorite things visitors are pleasantly surprised to find in the United States.

America’s “portion” sizes from soda fountain drinks to pizza. Many tourist have even dubbed their food journey in the USA the “FIFA 15” similar to the college “freshman 15.”

The complimentary chips and salsa or bread that is brought to your table BEFORE you even order anything.

Scotland tourists really got into America’s favorite pastime! Listen to them celebrate a fly ball for no reason whatsoever…

Good old Walmart. Who doesn’t love a good deal and a place where you can buy your meats AND swimsuit?

The condiment of the country, ranch dressing. Tourists are loving Hidden Valley so much they are taking it home in droves. TSA even had a to put out a PSA!

America’s fine dining has not gone unnoticed. Freddy, a German tourist is going viral for his food reviews that include Taco Bell and Waffle House.

Okay, but Buc-ee’s is impressive for ANYONE. Also the way they say “petroleum” instead of gas is almost too classy for us.

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