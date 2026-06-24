FIFA Tourists Discovering “American” Things

Sometimes we all need a reminder that we live in the greatest country in the world.

As FIFA fans from around the globe travel across North America for the World Cup, social media has been flooded with tourists discovering uniquely American experiences for the first time.

From our food and hospitality to our entertainment and everyday conveniences, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Here are some of our favorite things visitors are pleasantly surprised to find in the United States.

America’s “portion” sizes from soda fountain drinks to pizza. Many tourist have even dubbed their food journey in the USA the “FIFA 15” similar to the college “freshman 15.”