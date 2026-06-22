The Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make After Inheriting Real Estate

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The biggest financial mistakes that people make after inheriting real estate are failing to understand the tax implications, neglecting ongoing maintenance and repairs, and making emotional rather than financial decisions. They also overlook the costs of property ownership and fail to communicate with co-heirs.

A survey by LegalZoom found that 62% of older Americans plan to leave real estate and property behind to their heirs. This might sound like a great alternative to leaving behind money, since family members can get a place to stay. Inheriting real estate can be complicated, though, and it may not be as straightforward as you think.

Before you’re in this situation, it’s best to learn all you can about inheriting property so you’re prepared.

What Are Common Mistakes Made With an Inheritance?

The best way to educate yourself is to learn about others’ financial mistakes regarding property inheritance. These are the common ones to be aware of.

Failing to Understand the Tax Implications

Many heirs assume they fully understand the tax consequences of inheriting real estate, so they don’t seek professional guidance. Inherited property often benefits from a stepped-up tax basis, but there may still be tax considerations related to:

Capital gains

Rental income

Estate administration

State-specific regulations

Some rush to sell or transfer ownership without understanding how their decisions could affect their tax liability. Others fail to keep documentation related to the property’s value at the time of inheritance, and this can create challenges later when calculating gains or losses.

Consulting a qualified tax advisor early on can help you understand your obligations and avoid costly mistakes.

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Neglecting Ongoing Maintenance and Repairs

It’s common for inherited properties to sit vacant for months, and during this time, maintenance often gets overlooked. This can lead to preventable damage and declining property value.

Even an unoccupied home needs regular attention, such as:

Lawn care

Pest control

Security monitoring

HVAC maintenance

Inspections for leaks or structural issues

Vacant homes are also more vulnerable to vandalism, theft, or weather-related damage.

Some heirs underestimate how much it’d cost to maintain a property, and they allow its condition to deteriorate before listing it for sale. This means that it’d be wise to preserve the home’s condition to protect its market value and provide greater flexibility.

Making Emotional Rather Than Financial Decisions

Inheriting a family home often carries strong emotional significance, so it can be difficult to evaluate the property objectively. Some people hold onto a house because of sentimental attachments, even when the ongoing costs create financial strain. Others, on the other hand, rush to sell it because the property reminds them of a difficult loss.

Emotional decisions can lead to outcomes that don’t align with long-term financial goals. It’s important to carefully assess the following factors for the property beforehand:

Expenses

Market potential

Maintenance requirements

Role in your overall financial plan

Overlooking the Costs of Property Ownership

At first glance, inheriting a home might seem like a financial windfall, but ownership comes with ongoing expenses that can quickly add up. These things can place a significant burden on heirs, especially if they’re unprepared:

Property taxes

Homeowners insurance

Utility bills

Repairs

Landscapiung

Homeowner association fees

Unexpected maintenance costs

Before deciding whether or not to keep an inherited home, you should create a realistic estimate of both short-term and long-term ownership costs. Understanding these financial obligations can help you determine whether retaining the property is sustainable.

Failing to Communicate With Co-Heirs

Poor communication can create costly disputes and delays when there are multiple heirs. In addition, co-heirs may have different opinions about whether to sell, rent, renovate, or keep the home, and unresolved disagreements can lead to legal expenses or strained family relationships.

Establishing open communication early and discussing goals, responsibilities, and timelines can help prevent misunderstandings. If they still arise, written agreements and professional mediation can be beneficial.

The goal is to work collaboratively and maintain transparency throughout the process. This allows you to make informed decisions with less friction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Better To Keep or Sell an Inherited House?

Whether it’s better to keep or sell an inherited house depends on:

Your financial goals

The property’s condition

The responsibilities you’re willing to take on

For example, it may make sense to keep the house if you plan to live in it or use it as a vacation property. It can also provide long-term appreciation and ongoing cash flow.

Selling an inherited home may be the better option if you don’t want the responsibilities of property ownership or if the home requires significant repairs. In that case, searching for “sell my house fast for cash Memphis” can be beneficial.

What Is the Best Way To Inherit a House From Parents?

The best way to inherit a house from parents depends on several factors. In many cases, inheriting a home through a will or living trust is the most effective method.

A revocable living trust can also be a good choice. This allows the property to transfer directly to you without going through probate, and this can:

Save time

Reduce costs

Provide privacy

Do I Pay Capital Gains Tax on an Inherited Property?

Inheriting a property doesn’t typically trigger immediate capital gains tax. The tax usually becomes relevant if and when you decide to sell the property.

Under current tax rules, most inherited real estate receives a “stepped-up basis.” This means that the property’s tax basis is adjusted to its fair market value on the date of the original owner’s death. This can substantially reduce the taxable gain when the property is sold.

Do note that tax laws can be complex, especially if there are multiple heirs or estates. Consulting a qualified tax professional is recommended before you sell your inherited property.

Know What to Do When Inheriting Real Estate

Inheriting real estate can be a double-edged sword; a home can have great worth, but it can also come with many financial burdens. Before you’re faced with this situation, knowing what to do and avoid can make handling it much easier.

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