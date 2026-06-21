Source: FOX59 / other

Woman Wounded in Targeted Near West Side Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis’ near west side early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Sharon Avenue, near 16th Street.

When officers arrived, they located the woman inside a residence suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates the shooting was a targeted incident. However, police have not said whether the injured woman was the intended target.

Detectives remained at the scene Sunday gathering evidence and speaking with potential witnesses as they worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No suspect information has been released, and no arrests had been announced as of Sunday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.