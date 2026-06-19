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Alex Berenson on Why Fatherhood Matters More Than Ever

Published on June 18, 2026

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As Father’s Day approaches, we speak to author and journalist Alex Berenson who sheds light on the importance of fatherhood and the challenges it faces in today’s society.

Berenson’s The Fatherhood Manifesto, is his passionate defense of traditional fatherhood and the unique role dads play in preparing children for the real world. Berenson joins the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about modern parenting philosophies, the challenges facing families today, and why he believes fathers are essential to raising strong, independent, and resilient kids.

“I got tired of seeing dads being constantly portrayed as morons, as incapable of helping take care of their kids,” Berenson says, explaining the inspiration behind his book. “I think our culture has lost any sense of stoicism and masculinity or virtues. And by the way, the worst part of this is that sometimes you get these parodies of men, these Andrew Tates, who are so over the top trying to reclaim something because normal masculinity has kind of been taken from men and from fathers.”

You can order his book, here The Fatherhood Manifesto: A Defense of Fatherhood – and 50 Practical Tips to be a Better, More Involved Dad

If you’re interested in hearing more about Berenson’s thoughts on fatherhood, masculinity, and his fight with censorship, listen to the full interview below:

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