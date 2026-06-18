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Teen Juneteenth Gown Showcased at Children’s Museum

At just 13 years old, Jayla Lyons has accomplished something many aspiring fashion designers only dream about: having one of her creations displayed in a museum.

Published on June 18, 2026

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  • 13-year-old designer's Juneteenth gown displayed at prestigious museum, a first for youth pageant
  • Designer's growth in confidence and creativity through pageant program highlighted
  • Gown celebrates Black history and culture, showcasing designer's talent and community impact
A display case featuring a blue sequined dress with portraits of Black women, accompanied by text about "Miss Juneteenth" and its significance.
Source: Facebook

Teen Juneteenth Gown Showcased at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — At just 13 years old, Jayla Lyons has accomplished something many aspiring fashion designers only dream about: having one of her creations displayed in a museum.

The Indianapolis teenager’s handcrafted Juneteenth pageant gown is now featured at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, making history as the first dress from the Little Miss Indy Juneteenth pageant to receive the honor.

For Lyons, the achievement represents years of dedication, creativity and personal growth.

“I was ecstatic,” Lyons said when she learned her design would be displayed. “It looks so good.”

The striking gown first captured public attention during the 2025 Little Miss Indy Juneteenth pageant. Lyons entered the competition determined to earn the crown, stepping onto the stage in a dress unlike any other contestant’s.

The gown featured cascading pearls draped along the sides, sparkling sequins that reflected the stage lights and seven Black women who shaped American history carefully appliquéd onto the front of the skirt. Every detail was thoughtfully designed and sewn by Lyons herself in the sewing studio she shares with her mother.

Although she did not win the title, Lyons received the Ruby Bridges Award for Community Service for the second consecutive year. Her commitment to serving others impressed judges, but it was her remarkable fashion design that left a lasting impression on pageant organizers.

Among those captivated by the dress was Twjonia Webb, co-founder of Indy Juneteenth.

“It was just breathtaking how beautiful and creative it was,” Webb said. “I told her mom, ‘I’m going to make sure that we get to see this more than just in this space.'”

Webb followed through on that promise.

Traditionally, dresses displayed at the Children’s Museum came from the adult winner of the Miss Indy Juneteenth title. Lyons’ gown became the first creation from the youth division to earn a place in the museum’s exhibit, highlighting both her talent and the significance of encouraging young artists.

The recognition is especially meaningful considering how much Lyons has grown since joining the pageant program.

According to Webb, the young designer arrived at her first Little Miss Indy Juneteenth gathering wearing a pink sweater she had made herself. At the time, she was shy and hesitant to speak, often needing encouragement from her mother, Jocelynn Porter.

Over the years, however, Lyons transformed.

“To see how much she’s grown from that moment to now, and how much confidence she has gained over the years, has really been inspiring to see,” Webb said. “It gives me the motivation to continue to do what I’m doing because, through this pageant, it really has built self-esteem.”

The pageant’s mission extends far beyond selecting a winner.

Participants take part in interviews, educational workshops focused on Juneteenth history, discussions about empowerment, healing and respect, and community service projects designed to strengthen leadership skills. The program encourages young women to celebrate their heritage while developing confidence and a commitment to serving their communities.

For Lyons, those lessons have complemented her passion for fashion design.

At home, she continues creating clothing and accessories, often incorporating colors and symbols that celebrate Black history and culture. Recently, she decorated a pair of jeans with red, green, yellow and black tassels in preparation for a Juneteenth event, demonstrating the same creativity and attention to detail that made her award-winning gown stand out.

Family support has also played a crucial role in her success. Working alongside her mother in their home sewing studio, Lyons has developed both technical skills and artistic confidence, allowing her to transform ideas into wearable works of art.

Her museum display now serves as inspiration for other young people who may be pursuing creative dreams of their own.

The gown stands not only as a fashion statement but also as a symbol of perseverance, community service and cultural pride. Through needle, thread and imagination, Lyons created a piece that tells a story larger than herself one that honors influential Black women, celebrates Juneteenth and demonstrates the power of youth achievement.

As visitors walk through the Children’s Museum and stop to admire the dress, they are seeing more than fabric and embellishments. They are witnessing the work of a young designer whose talent, determination and growing confidence have already earned her a place in Indianapolis history.

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