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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/18/26: AES Hike, Trump MOU, Platner

Tony Katz: AES Hike, Trump MOU, Ceramic Bloody Chicken Leg, Dems are supporting Nazi Platner

Published on June 18, 2026

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Rate hike for AES

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Trump okay with Iran’s ballistic missile program

Today on the Marketplace:    Ceramic bloody chicken leg

Sen Van Hollen supporting the Maine nazi

Ro Khanna attacking AIPAC like the UFC terror plotters

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