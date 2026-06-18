Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/18/26: AES Hike, Trump MOU, Platner
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Rate hike for AES
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Trump okay with Iran’s ballistic missile program
Today on the Marketplace: Ceramic bloody chicken leg
Sen Van Hollen supporting the Maine nazi
Ro Khanna attacking AIPAC like the UFC terror plotters
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