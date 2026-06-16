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Tony Katz Today

What Might Come From US-Iran Peace Deal?

Newsmax's Carl Higbie joins Tony Katz Today to discuss what we know today, and what the future may hold.

Published on June 16, 2026

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  • Iran's military power has significantly declined, limiting its future capabilities.
  • The UAE's exit from OPEC has led to increased oil production, lowering global prices.
  • China's economic reliance on the US has grown, potentially influencing its stance on the deal.
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Source: ANWAR AMRO / Getty

What Might Come From US-Iran Peace Deal?

Tony Katz:  

So, everybody and their mother is talking about the deal, the deal that they haven’t seen. We haven’t seen what’s known as the Memorandum of Understanding or the MoU. We don’t know what’s in the deal. We know the Vice President JD Vance is out there talking about it.. it says this, it doesn’t say that, and these people are not reporting it right. I don’t disagree with him that it’s not being reported right. How could it be possibly reported on properly if it hasn’t been seen

Carl Higbie:

Everybody on the internet is a suddenly a foreign policy expert. And then when the oil went to $100 or $117 dollars, everybody was a petroleum expert, and then so nobody actually knows anything, especially in the media. Like none of these people have worked in the industries that they report on, so they’re just regurgitating whatever some probably 24 year old PA wrote. I’m different because I actually, you know, do research. I was in private equity, I was in the military. I have a little bit of foreign policy experience with this whole thing. Nobody knows what’s in the deal. So, let’s take the deal completely out of the equation for a second. Let’s look at two major wins here. The first major win is Iran really doesn’t have a military anymore. That’s a win. Okay, regardless of whatever deal we have. Iran is stripped of most of its military power for the next decade. Okay, it’s going to take forever build that back. The second thing is the UAE is no longer in OPEC, which means they’re producing sixty percent more oil a day than they were because they were constrained by OPEC. Other countries are looking to maybe possibly break out of that. But the bottom line is there’s more oil being produced now than there was before this conflict, which means global prices down. China is, you know, now at the mercy of what we want and what we see in this deal. I assume there will probably be some petroleum components to this deal. China is starving and they’ve realized that if they want to play around with America, they’re going to be in a bad way economically. And I think it was a global reset. Iran was just the catalyst for all this stuff. But what Trump did outside of all these things with rerouting oil from Venezuela to all these different places really shows that we are the superpower that everybody thought was in the past for America.

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