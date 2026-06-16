Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr
Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/16/26: Biden DOJ, Trump on Iran
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Biden DOJ targeted parents at school board meetings despite FBI, sheriffs’ objections
Trump: Current Iranian leadership is rational
Dem lead much smaller than previous blue waves
Indiana Commerce Secretary steps down
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