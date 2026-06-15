Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/15/26: Iran Deal, Stamos, Diego
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Trump says the deal is complete – https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2066272391525802417?s=20
….signing on June 19th – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/us-iran-peace-deal-final-text-agreed-upon/
….Israel is not going to stop responding to bomb and drone attacks. They just wont – https://www.axios.com/2026/06/14/trump-netanyahu-iran-deal-israel-beirut-strike
….Israel to Lebanon: Help us destroy Hezbollah – https://x.com/israelinusa/status/2065948079539536204?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
Dems never have anything positive to say
What exactly is this “deal”?
John Stamos got good but interesting advice from Dean Martin – https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/dean-martins-brutal-one-word-response-young-john-stamos-changed-life-forever
Say no to Diego