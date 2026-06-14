Source: FOX59 / fox59

Shooting in downtown Indianapolis leaves two injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis, prompting an investigation by police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the downtown area and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released information regarding the severity of their injuries.

Investigators remained at the scene gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses as they worked to determine what led to the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests, and no suspect information was immediately available.

The incident temporarily drew a significant law enforcement presence to the area while officers processed the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers.