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Strawberry Shortcake Returns to Indy’s Sweet Summer Tradition

Indianapolis is getting its annual sugar rush today as the Indy Strawberry Festival returns to Monument Circle.

Published on June 11, 2026

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Strawberry Festival logo celebrating 60 years of the Christ Church Cathedral event, with a stylized strawberry graphic and text in a circular design.
Source: Instagram

Strawberry Shortcake Returns to Indy’s Sweet Summer Tradition

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is getting its annual sugar rush today as the Indy Strawberry Festival returns to Monument Circle, transforming the city’s iconic downtown landmark into a bustling celebration of strawberries, shortcake, and summer tradition.

Now in its 60th year, the beloved one-day festival draws thousands of visitors who gather early in the morning for one simple mission: to get their hands on the famous strawberry shortcake before it sells out. The event, hosted by Christ Church Cathedral, has become one of Indianapolis’s most anticipated summer gatherings, with crowds often wrapping around the Circle as volunteers serve up thousands of fresh desserts.

At the heart of the festival is the signature treat known as “The Works,” a generous serving of homemade shortcake topped with strawberries, ice cream, and whipped cream. Priced at $10, it remains the main attraction for most attendees, though simpler combinations of strawberries, ice cream, and toppings are also available for smaller bites or second rounds.

Organizers expect tens of thousands of visitors throughout the day, with service beginning in the morning and continuing until supplies run out. That detail has become part of the festival’s identity, as longtime attendees know that timing is everything and late arrivals risk missing out entirely.

Beyond the dessert lines, Monument Circle fills with a steady flow of families, downtown workers, and curious first-timers, all sharing the same seasonal experience. The event runs until mid-afternoon, but the atmosphere often peaks early as trays of strawberries move quickly and the scent of fresh shortcake fills the air.

What began decades ago as a small community fundraiser has grown into a downtown tradition that signals the start of summer in Indianapolis. Even as crowds grow larger each year, the festival continues to maintain its simple charm: a city gathering around strawberries, shortcake, and a shared appreciation for one of the sweetest days on the calendar.

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