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Trump Scores Victory as Senate Approves ICE Funding Boost

A controversial $1.8 billion fund survived as the Senate advanced Trump's immigration package.

Published on June 5, 2026

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President Trump Makes An Announcement On Coal From The White House's Oval Office
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

The U.S. Senate approved a Trump-backed bill early Friday that would provide the Department of Homeland Security with an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement, advancing it to the House for consideration next week.

The measure passed 52-47 along party lines, with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski casting the lone GOP vote against it. The funding would primarily support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol operations tied to President Donald Trump’s ongoing deportation crackdown.

A major point of contention was a controversial $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund that critics say could compensate Trump’s political allies who claim they were unfairly targeted by the government. Democrats repeatedly attempted to eliminate the fund, while some Republicans also expressed concerns. However, every amendment aimed at blocking or redirecting the money failed.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer labeled the fund a “slush fund” and criticized Republicans for relying on assurances from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that the Justice Department would not use it. Trump, however, publicly praised the fund, saying, “I love it. I think it’s so important.”

The debate exposed divisions within the Republican Party, particularly among senators facing competitive reelection races. Several Republicans supported efforts to eliminate the fund, and some joined legal challenges seeking to block it.

The bill now heads to the House, where lawmakers are expected to take it up next week amid continued controversy over immigration enforcement funding and the disputed compensation fund.

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