The reconciliation bill aims to fund ICE and border patrol, but faces opposition from Democrats.

Negotiations with Iran are complicated by the Quds Force's history of terrorism.

President Trump seeks a transformational Middle East deal, but Tehran remains unwilling to budge.

Source: CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / Getty

The Battle for the Border: A Conversation with Fox News’ Griff Jenkins

As the US-Mexico border remains a contentious issue, the debate over immigration and border security continues to rage on. In this episode of the podcast, Tony Katz is joined by Griff Jenkins, a seasoned journalist from Fox News, to discuss the latest developments in the world of politics and international relations. From the reconciliation bill to the ongoing negotiations with Iran, Griff shares his insights on the complex issues shaping our nation’s future.

One of the most pressing concerns is the reconciliation bill, which aims to provide billions of dollars in funding for ICE and border patrol. However, Griff notes that this bill is not without its challenges. “This reconciliation bill is going to make its way through, and we’ll see action hopefully on the Hill today with regards to the CBP and ICE funding,” he says. “But you know this all comes with a caveat, and by the way, DHS Secretary Mark Mullen was up on the Hill yesterday getting hammered by Democrats who are making it clear that they’re opposed to ICE.”

The conversation also touches on the topic of Iran, where President Trump is pushing for a deal that would allow the US to retrieve the nuclear material from the country. Griff explains that the key to this deal lies in understanding who the US is actually negotiating with. “When most Tama Kamana, the current Supreme Leader’s father who we killed, was in charge for decades back in the nineties, he started the Kuds Force. We’ve heard so much about the Kuds Force. Primary goal was to export their terrorism to places like Hamas, has Belah and elsewhere. And the very first commander of the Kuds Force when Kamana, the previous Supreme Leader stood it up, was Ahmad the Heiti. He was in charge.”

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Griff’s insights on the Middle East and the complexities of international relations are invaluable, and his experience covering the region is unmatched. He notes that the current situation in Iran is complicated by Israel’s increased fighting in Lebanon, which is making it difficult to separate the nuclear deal from other issues. “President Trump is trying to separate those two issues from a nuclear deal,” he says. “But yet it’s clear that Tehran isn’t gonna budge.”

As the conversation comes to a close, Griff emphasizes the importance of understanding the complexities of these issues and the need for a nuanced approach. “You can’t count the President out, and he is saying that they are close to this memorandum of understanding a deal that would lead to a transformational sort of deal in the Middle East that we’ve never seen.”

To gain a deeper understanding of these complex issues and hear more from Griff Jenkins, tune in to this episode of the podcast. With his expertise and insight, Griff sheds light on the intricacies of politics and international relations, providing listeners with a clearer understanding of the world around them.

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